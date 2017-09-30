Jones Gets a Deferred Judgement

Local News, News September 30, 2017September 28, 2017 AJ Taylor

Devonta Areaion Jones of Forest City, had his deferred judgment revoked on his charge of “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor.  Jones was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs.  Jones was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Jones’ driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Sharing

About AJ Taylor

Leave a Reply

*