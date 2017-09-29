Waldorf Football and Hockey on KIOW Prove to be Good Match Ups on Saturday

The Waldorf Warriors will have their hands full as they take on the well rested Valley City State Vikings on Saturday at Bolstorff Field. The Vikings are coming off a 43-13 victory over the Jamestown Jimmies in the annual Paint Bucket Game. The series between the schools is a long standing rivalry that features the Paint Bucket Trophy going to the victor. The Vikings lead the series 40-30.

The Vikings currently sit 2-2 overall and are 1-1 in the North Star Athletic Association. They are coming off of what amounts to a bye week after Finlandia University forfeited the game.

In the game against the Jimmies, Vikings quarterback Jalen Pfeifer had a breakout night. The freshman quarterback passed for three touchdowns and ran for another. Pfeifer also benefitted from a dominant defense that held the Jimmies to 141 yards of total offense in the first half and no score. The Vikings racked up 29 points in the first half off of consecutive touchdown drives and nearly 250 yards in total offense. Overall the Vikings had 472 yards in offense for the game.

The Warriors will have to keep an eye out for the aerial attack of the Vikings. In the Vikings game against the Jimmies, Pfeifer had 303 yards in passing and the ground game established 169 rushing yards. Pfeifer completed 21 of 25 passes which were mostly short range with occasional deep patterns to keep the corners honest. The Vikings Jake Petterson had the bulk of the catches with seven for 113 yards.

The Vikings ground game is just as potent and generally gets established early. Louis Quinones rushed for two touchdowns and 57 yards in the Jimmies game while Anthony Logan had 10 carries for 38 yards.

Defensively, the Vikings will run four lineman at the line of scrimmage and use a strong linebacking corps to protect the corners and over the middle. In the Jimmies contest, Nicholas McBeain racked up 16 tackles to lead the defense. Riley Fredricksen had 10, Tyler Mosat had 7, and Jesus Munoz had six.

The Warriors will have to rebound off of the loss last week to Jamestown. They come home after a road trip that saw them take down the Presentation College Saints in Aberdeen 54-47, but lose to the Jimmies the following week 26-19.

The Warriors will try to take advantage of home field in this contest on Saturday before they go back on the road for two games at the Dakota State Trojans and the Dickenson State Blue Hawks, then come home for Homecoming on Saturday, October 21st against the Mayville State Comets.

Saturday’s game can be heard on KIOW starting at 1pm with Orin Harris having the call.

Hockey Returns to KIOW

The Waldorf Warriors Hockey team is coming off a victory over the area minor league hockey team, the North Iowa Bulls on September 13th. Now they face some rather formidable foes over the next two weeks. First the Iowa State Cyclones come calling tonight and Saturday. Then next Friday, the University of Iowa comes to town. KIOW will carry the Saturday night Iowa State game as A. J. Taylor will have the call of the match.

The Warriors have a number of signings that will help bolster the attack and strengthen shift play. Taylor Karr is a 6 foot 3 forward that will give the Warriors another big body up front. He has tremendous experience having played in both the Western States Hockey League the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League. Last year, while playing for the Las Vegas Storm, he had three goals and 16 assists. He then played for the Butte Cobras where he had six goals and eight assists in 31 games.

Essentially, the Warriors have a very deep class of forwards coming into the season who will look to prove themselves early into the season. They join an already outstanding group of forwards who have established themselves as a formidable force in the conference. That group includes American Collegiate Hockey Association All-American Jeffrey Bartel who amassed 35 points with nine goals and 26 assists. He was seventh in the Northern Collegiate Hockey League in points and third in assists.

Fresh off of his stint with the Chicago Bulldogs of the North American 3 Hockey League, Ryall Purdy will look to prove himself in goal. The six foot five, 200 pound goalkeeper was able to collect 450 saves earning a 3.97 goals against average in 725 minutes between the pipes. He joins a dominant group of net minders already in the lineup for the Warriors.

These early tests against top competition will be good for the Warriors before they get the regular season underway. It will give head coach Brett Shelanski a chance to work his shift line up into place while testing the metal of the Warriors before league play begins.