Mayo Health Hospital to Begin Reducing Services in Albert Lea Today

There has been a tremendous push to try and maintain services in the Mayo Health Systems Hospital in Albert Lea. According to Dr. Sadotsky of the Mayo Health Systems, only 5% of the services are actually slated to leave. However, they are critical services such as intensive care, birthing, and others that will be departing and merging with services in Austin, about 23 miles away. This has left some grave concerns on the part of nearby cities, including Forest City, who depend on the hospital as a marketing tool, as well as a nearby health resource.

Last week, KIOW News presented one side of this tumultuous tale with an interview with Dr. Sadotsky. She said that it was becoming increasingly difficult to recruit good doctors and medical personnel. She also cited that long term stays in hospitals were not happening anymore. Sadotsky claimed that these were the major contributing factors in the decision.

Now it is time to hear from the other side. KIOW News Director A. J. Taylor sat down with the Co-Chair of the Save Our Hospital coalition, Mariah Lynne. She, like so many others in Albert Lea and surrounding communities want the Mayo system to re-evaluate their decision and assess the situation including the negative economic and medical response time impacts this will have on northern Iowa and southern Minnesota.

Mayo Health Systems will begin to merge part of their services with the Austin hospital site today by no longer accepting intensive care patients. The entire merger of the 5% of services may be drawn out over the next year.

We began by discussing the need to maintain the hospital site at Albert Lea. Why the need to do so?

Business and community leaders have stated that there is a decrease in the population base in area communities. Part of this is due to opportunities outside of north Iowa, while others are looking to move to a more metropolitan setting. With this alleged loss in population base, there might be a cause and effect with respect to the need for hospital services.

Save Our Hospital and related entities are pooling together to acquire the services of an accountant who can look into the viability of a profitable hospital in Albert Lea and surrounding communities. Essentially, it would be the precursor for an economic impact study of a full service hospital on these communities.

In health care, particularly emergencies, minutes count. The further out the care facility is, the less time the patient has to survive. Many, including the low income families in the area, cannot afford an emergency helicopter ride, much less an ambulance ride. They transport themselves or someone does it for them to the local emergency room if at all possible. Regardless of what coverage federally mandated health insurance offers, there are still large emergency ambulance transportation costs involved for the patient who is merely trying to survive or protect the life of an at-risk unborn child.

Regardless of the actions taken today or in the future, area governments, activist groups, Chamber groups, and Save Our Hospital are taking steps to try and fill the void, should the need arise. Already, there have reportedly been a number of responses to fill the gap left by the departure of Mayo Health. However, they are not the Mayo Health System which again raises a concern for area residents, businesses, and area government officials.

What is very curious is that with the departure of the 5% of services that Mayo Health Hospital provides, and the possible arrival of another health system to take its place, Mayo Health System is essentially opening the door to create competition and potentially reduce the need for its services at the full service Austin campus where everything is moving to.

The question remains if those who are loyal to the Mayo Health System will remain so, or test the waters with other hospital providers who are closer to home. This, then could result in a dramatic loss in potential revenue for the Mayo Health System in the long run.