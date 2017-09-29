Saturday, September 30th
KIOW Valley City State University Football at Waldorf University 1:00 PM
KIOW Iowa State University Hockey at Waldorf University 7:00 PM
Monday, October 2nd
KIOW What Are Those Guys Talking About? The Armchair Quarterback 5:30 PM
KIOW Iowa State Cydline Show 6:30 PM
Tuesday, October 3rd
KIOW Forest City Volleyball at Lake Mills 7:00 PM
KHAM West Hancock Volleyball at Bishop Garrigan 7:00 PM
Friday, October 6th
KIOW Forest City Football at Hampton-Dumont 7:30 PM
KHAM Rockford Football at West Hancock 7:00 PM
KIOW Game of the Week North Iowa Football at Tripoli 10:00 PM
KHAM Friday Night Scoreboard Show 10:00 PM
Saturday, October 7th
KIOW Iowa State University Football at Oklahoma TBA
KHAM Waldorf University Football at Dakota State University 6:00 PM
Monday, October 9th
KIOW What Are Those Guys Talking About? The Armchair Quarterback 5:30 PM
KIOW Iowa State Cydline Show 6:30 PM
KIOW Central Springs Volleyball at Forest City 7:00 PM
Friday, October 13th
KIOW Forest City Football at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 7:30 PM
KHAM Saint Ansgar Football at West Hancock 7:00 PM
KIOW Game of the Week Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at New Hampton 10:00 PM
KHAM Friday Night Scoreboard Show 10:00 PM
Saturday, October 14th
KIOW University of Kansas Football at Iowa State University TBA
KHAM Waldorf University Football at Dickinson State University 1:00 PM