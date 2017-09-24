Mayo Health Is Rearranging Health Services, Not Moving Hospitals

There have been a number of stories that have been circulating about the area concerning the alleged move of the Mayo Health Hospital out of Albert Lea and into Austin, Minnesota. There has also been talk of an increase in mental health services in Albert Lea. This coming from several sources who are not affiliated with the Mayo Health System. If you were to talk with the administration of Mayo Health, they tell a much different picture of the situation.
KIOW News Director A. J. Taylor sat down with Dr. Annie Sadosty of the Mayo Health System Administration to try and clarify, possibly even correct some of the stories circulating amongst the area communities. One thing is for certain. Job loss will be very minimal because only 5% of the services will be affected, which means that out of the 500 patients that the Mayo Health System in Albert Lea sees everyday, only 7 will feel the effect of the reorganization.
First though, will the Albert Lea Medical Center move out of Albert Lea?
4 comments
If Mayo didn’t own bith Austin and Albert Lea, this wouldn’t be happening. Will you give Albert Lea’s Save Our Hospital equal time to set the record straight? Mayo has manufactured a crisis in order to justify their business model.
This is such a spin!! You’ve LOST trust. There are MANY people who don’t want to have anything to do with MAYO anymore.
Mayo clinic is savvy and YOU have MONEY to advertise, and sponsor the Lynx. Why not use that money to use as incentive for physicians to WANT to be here. Schooling is very expensive, help the students and help the rural community. You just MIGHT get your trust back. I had a total hip replacement in April in Albert Lea. I was in one day, why?! Because the nurses WEREN’T helping with my pain. The one nurse thought around the clock Tylenol is “sufficient pain control,” I felt like I was on a conveyor belt, get em in get em out. Needless to say I was in the ER the next day crying from pain. This is NOT the way it was even six years ago when I had the other replaced. It is sub-par care. There’s no in-pt education, PT and OT were there once and the discharge?
I’m an RN, who had been very proud of being a nurse at Mayo in Rochester and the health systems. I’m almost embarrassed now. There’s no patient education anymore, people NEED that!!! We have too many baby boomers at retirement age now with medications they don’t even know why they’re taking them. Mayo NEEDS to get back to the basics and start treating patients like people again rather than a number/statistic.
Please make an effort to get the other side of the story.
Why can’t Mayo get doctors? Because of the way they treat them! Word gets out fast. No one wants to work under their system.
The Mayo system does not understand rural health care.
We can refute all their claims. Contact Brad Arends and/or Mariah Lynne in Albert Lea.
I urge you to present the other side of this story.