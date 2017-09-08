Forest City Police Arrest Baker as Public Safety Center Remains Unavailable for Women

On September 6th around 1am, two off duty Forest City Police Officers were working security at the Heritage Park of North Iowa. They received a report of an intoxicated female in the Heritage Park Campgrounds. When the two approached the suspect, she fled on foot down Heritage Lane.

Dawn Baker of Forest City was later apprehended and charged with Assault of a Police Officer, Unlawful Possession of a Prescription Drug, Public Intoxication, and Interference with Official Acts.

Forest City Police had to transport her to the Kossuth County Jail because the new Public Safety Center was unavailable.

That’s Winnebago County Jailer Rick Caldwell. He explained that there were several suspects who were not gaining access to the new jail due various reasons. In the case of Baker, the jail was not staffed yet to handle her. That is about to change though.

In the case of Elgin S. Richmond, who allegedly attacked and attempted to take the life of Jennifer White on Friday of last week, the arrest was made in Hancock County, so it was up to the Hancock County Sheriffs Office as to where to place him.

Caldwell believes that the Winnebago County Jail will be fully staffed by the end of November.