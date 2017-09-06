Forest City Police Arrest Alleged Attacker

On Friday around 3:30pm, the Forest City Police Department was dispatched to 132 College Drive. Winnebago County Dispatch had received a 911 call which was interrupted and the dispatch could not regain contact with the distressed caller. During the call, 911 operators were told that Elgin S. Richmond had allegedly attacked Jennifer White at 132 College Drive in Forest City. White said that Richmond had struck her in the nose, strangled her, held a knife to her throat, and tried to take her life. When police arrived, White said that Richmond was armed with a knife and had escaped out the back door of the home.

Forest City Police and the Iowa State Patrol quickly located Richmond and he was placed under arrest. Officials said that when Richmond was placed in the back of the squad car, he proceeded to try and kick the windows out.

The new Public Safety Center in Forest City could not take Richmond into holding so he was transported to the Cerro Gordo County Jail in Mason City. Winnebago County Jail officials have not issued a statement as to the reason behind the refusal.

Both police departments were assisted by the Forest City Paramedic Unit, the Winnebago and Hancock County Sheriff’s Offices, and the Iowa DNR.