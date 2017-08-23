Monday, September 11th
KIOW What Are Those Guys Talking About? The Armchair Quarterback 5:30 PM
KIOW Iowa State Football Coaches Show 6:30 PM
Tuesday, September 12th
KIOW West Hancock Volleyball at Forest City 7:00 PM
Friday, September 15th
KIOW Forest City Football at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7:30 PM
KHAM West Hancock Football at West Fork 7:00 PM
KIOW Game of the Week North Iowa Football at Northwood-Kensett 10:00 PM
KHAM Friday Night Scoreboard Show 10:00 PM
Saturday, September 16th
KIOW Iowa State University Football at University of Akron 11:00 AM
KHAM Waldorf University Football at Presentation College 1:00 PM
Monday, September 18th
KIOW What Are Those Guys Talking About? The Armchair Quarterback 5:30 PM
KIOW Iowa State Football Coaches Show 6:30 PM
Tuesday, September 19th
KIOW Forest City Volleyball at Belmond-Klemme 7:00 PM
Friday, September 22nd
KIOW Clear Lake Football at Forest City 7:30 PM
KHAM Grundy Center Football at West Hancock 7:00 PM
KIOW Game of the Week Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Football at Hampton-Dumont 10:00 PM
KHAM Friday Night Scoreboard Show 10:00 PM
Saturday, September 23rd
KIOW Waldorf University Football at University of Jamestown 1:00 PM
1 comments
So enjoyed teh interview Coach Littrell. I am PUMPED and so wish I cold be there in person. BEST of LUCK this season and Proud that your are working on Football BUT Mainlly creating responsible young men! GO Waldorf.
Grandma Becky