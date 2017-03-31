City Council Approves Loan Applications for Funding of the Fine Arts Center

The Forest City Council met on Thursday discuss two separate resolutions involving the future construction of the Hanson Family Fine Arts Center in Forest City.

The first resolution was 16-17-34 involves the Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association and the second, 16-17-35, involves the Heartland Power Rural Cooperative. Forest City Administrator and Clerk Barbara Smith explains the basis behind the resolutions.

Both resolutions affirm that the City Council will cooperate with both the Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association and the Heartland Power Cooperative in the application for the development loans. The money will be used for the construction of the center.

The loans will be paid back using money from the Tax Increment Financing District which the city maintains. The council will meet in special session in the City Council Chambers. Bids for the construction of the center have already been approved and construction is slated to begin soon.