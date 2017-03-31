City Council Approves Loan Applications for Funding of the Fine Arts Center

The Forest City Council met on Thursday discuss two separate resolutions involving the future construction of the Hanson Family Fine Arts Center in Forest City.
The first resolution was 16-17-34 involves the Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association and the second, 16-17-35, involves the Heartland Power Rural Cooperative. Forest City Administrator and Clerk Barbara Smith explains the basis behind the resolutions.
Both resolutions affirm that the City Council will cooperate with both the Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association and the Heartland Power Cooperative in the application for the development loans. The money will be used for the construction of the center.
The loans will be paid back using money from the Tax Increment Financing District which the city maintains. The council will meet in special session in the City Council Chambers. Bids for the construction of the center have already been approved and construction is slated to begin soon.
The Hanson Family Fine Arts Center in Forest City is considered to be the place where people can learn about art, learn to explore their dreams and perhaps find themselves in art. You could do or appreciate art, but you will never be able to do to it unless there is a school. I hope that financing this school works and we will hear much from young talented people who have graduated it soon. I once applied to an arts centre, which was shortly closed because of the lack of financing, that’s why I know how important the issue is and I hope everything will work out just fine.