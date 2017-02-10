New Iowa Education Funding May be Inadequate for Local Schools

Gov. Terry Branstad has signed into law a K-12 education funding bill that area school officials argue is inadequate.

Branstad signed the legislation Wednesday. It would add about $40 million to Iowa’s roughly $3 billion K-12 education budget for the spending year that goes into effect in July.

The House and Senate voted along party lines to approve the bill. Lawmakers supported the bill after hours of debate in which Democrats argued the small increase would lead to bigger classroom sizes, delayed curriculum offerings and teacher layoffs.

Branstad recommended about $78 million more for K-12 education last month, though he didn’t reference that fact in a press release announcing his decision.

From the area’s school district perspective, the increase amounts to 1.1% from last year. According to Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann, the increase is not proportional to economic growth.

The increase this year is actually lower than the average increase over the last several years.

In short, the Forest City Community School District will see approximately $150,000 in new funding.

The Legislature has yet to take on the transportation equity funding bill whose purpose is to provide funding to rural schools for school bus transportation.