Hunter Arrested After Search of His Home

Wendell Keith Hunter of Forest City was arrested and charged with; Identity Theft, Possession of Weapons by a Felon, Interference, two counts of Providing False ID and Unlawful Use of a Birth Certificate.
The arrest was a result of a search warrant being executed at a residence on Cresthaven Ct.. Forest City Police had no further comment and an arraignment is pending.
Please follow up on his crime. Mr. Hunter missed his sentencing date and is now on the lam with his wife, Charlotte Ellison Hunter. Their two young boys are in the custody of local authorities. Please contact Winnebago County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Sauer for furthet information.