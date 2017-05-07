Felons Still Cannot Vote in Iowa and Groups Want That to Change

Nearly a year after a legal defeat, voting-rights advocates are continuing their fight to end Iowa’s lifetime voting ban for felons.

In Iowa, along with Kentucky and Florida, people with felony convictions are constitutionally prohibited from voting, but can appeal to the governor after serving their sentence.

Mike Cervantes is executive director of InsideOut Re-Entry, an organization serving individuals returning from incarceration. He says there are many challenges as one reintegrates into society after serving time, and the inability to cast a ballot makes it harder to feel like part of the community.

He adds there’s evidence that people who return from prison and become voters have lower recidivism rates.

InsideOut Reentry is among nearly two dozen organizations with “Restore Iowa Votes,” a coalition that supports legislation and a state constitutional amendment to restore voting rights to Iowans convicted of felonies. More than 50,000 Iowans are said to be unable to vote due to a prior felony.

Cervantes notes Iowa’s laws on the matter have been difficult to follow. In 2005, Gov. Tom Vilsack provided automatic restoration of voting rights to people who completed their sentences for felony convictions.

But in 2011, Gov. Terry Branstad reinstated procedures for people with felony convictions to apply to have their voting rights restored. Last June, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld the state’s felony voting ban.

Cervantes contends the process of appealing to the governor is stressful, involving proof of payments for court costs and a criminal background check.

Last year, the governor reduced the number of application questions from 29 to 13.

Meanwhile, Florida’s Supreme Court recently approved language for a 2018 ballot initiative that, if approved, would restore voting rights to felons.