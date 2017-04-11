Thursday, May 18th

KIOW State Track Reports every hour at :15 after starting at 9:15 AM

Friday, May 19th

KIOW State Track Reports every hour at :15 after starting at 9:15 AM

Saturday, May 20th

KIOW State Track Reports every hour at :15 after starting at 9:15 AM

Monday, May 22nd

KIOW Forest City Baseball at Eagle Grove 7:30 PM

KHAM West Hancock Softball at Lake Mills 6:00 PM

Wednesday, May 24th

KIOW Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Softball at Forest City 6:00 PM

KHAM Eagle Grove Softball at West Hancock 6:00 PM

Friday, May 26th

KIOW Forest City Baseball at North Union (Bancroft) 7:30 PM

KHAM West Hancock Baseball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7:30 PM