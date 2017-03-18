Iowa Horse Fair Features Lois DeWaard

The 2017 Iowa Horse Fair will feature Lois DeWaard of Pleasantville, Iowa as one of their presenters on all three days of the event located at Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa. Ms. DeWaard will discuss how animal communication enhances the daily life of the backyard horse and his/her owner. Her presentation is located at the Great Oak Equine Arena on March 31, April 1 and 2.

“Lois is a both a skilled animal communicator and teacher. She is able to present information learned from the animal to the person in a practical way that enhances understanding and presents options for moving forward. My students enjoy her classes,” says Joan Ranquet, Founder and Director of Communication With All Life University, Santa Clarita, California.

Lois DeWaard, Animal Communicator assists people in solving behavior problems, healing human/animal relations and teaching people how to communicate with their animals. She is a graduate of Communication With All Life University (CWALU). Ms. DeWaard is both a faculty member and recently named Dean of Students of CWALU. For more information, go to http://loisdewaard.com/.