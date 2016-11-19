Woden Thanksgiving Meal Finds a New Home

St. John’s Lutheran Church in Woden will be the site of a community worship service on Wednesday. The service will begin at 7pm at the church which is located at 302 Second Street. The community service will incorporate congregations from Immanuel Lutheran and the Titonka United Methodist Church, both of Titonka, the Woden Christian Reformed Church, and the Good Hope Lutheran Church.

The service is accepting freewill donations to support the food pantries in Winnebago, Hancock, and Kossuth counties. The hope is to be able to have enough food for patrons during the Thanksgiving Day holiday and subsequent weekend.

On Thursday, St. John’s Lutheran plans to hold it’s first ever Thanksgiving Day meal. It will consist of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, and a drink. The community is invited, but they are asked to bring a dessert and salad. The meal was moved to St. John’s Lutheran because Wubben’s Bar and Grill, who originally held the event, closed this year. The meal will take place at the Woden Community Center beginning at 11am and continuing until 2pm.