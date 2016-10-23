Commission Vacancies Open Up in Winnebago County

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors are taking applications for various county board and commission appointments for 2017. Winnebago County appreciates diversity in these appointments and welcomes all applicants at least 18 years of age. Terms and dates of appointments vary and these are unpaid positions. There are several areas in need at this point.

The first area in need is on the Board of Adjustment. This five member board reviews county zoning ordinance and hear requests for variances or special exceptions to the ordinance.

The second area is on a five member commission called the Plans and Zoning Commission. They review and enforce county zoning ordinance and make recommendations on any proposed changes to same.

The third area is on the Compensation Board for the Condemnation of Private Property This is a 28 member commission representing realtors, farmers, bankers, auctioneers and city property owners to be available to the chief judge of the judicial district to assess damages to property taken by eminent domain.

The Board of Health needs volunteers on its five member board to provide guidance and oversee operations of county Public Health department.

There is also the Veteran Affairs Commission This five member commission provides guidance and oversee operations of Veteran Affairs department.

The Conservation Board is looking for volunteers on its five member board to provide guidance and oversee operations of county Conservation department.

Finally, the Civil Service Commission needs volunteers on its three member commission to oversee examinations, promotions, and discipline issues relating to Deputy Sheriffs.

Officals stress that this list is not all inclusive. The Board of Supervisors are always looking for people interested in serving their community. Applications are required and can be obtained at the office of the Winnebago County Auditor.