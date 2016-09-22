Ernst Questions USDA Secretary Vilsack on Harmful Impact of Ag Regulations on Iowans

At the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry hearing on “The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Current State of the Farm Economy,” Senator Ernst pressed Secretary Tom Vilsack on the harmful effects farmers, ranchers, land owners, and consumers face in Iowa from costly and burdensomefederal regulations on the agriculture industry.

In particular Ernst stressed: “There has been a lot of discussion, not only in this committee, but as I’m traveling around the state back home about the depressed state of our farm economy, and what we can do to really help turn that around, and I’m always of the thought that less federal government involvement is better for our folks back home, not more. And what I’m hearing mostly from our Iowans, especially the farmers, the ranchers, and our land owners, is that it really feels like the federal government is out to get them, and I see that a lot with a number of the rules and regulations that are coming forward.”

Senator Ernst also highlighted concerns with the USDA’s proposed Grain Inspection, Packers & Stockyards Administration (GIPSA) Rule that would inflict high costs on the livestock industry, and erect a barrier to young, beginning and small farmers’ ability to get into livestock production. Importantly, during Senator Ernst’s questioning, Secretary Vilsack agreed to providing a public comment period for stakeholders to express their updated concerns for the proposed GIPSA Rule if implemented by the administration: