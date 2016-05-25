Ernst Votes to Eliminate DOL’s Costly, Burdensome Fiduciary Rule

Friday, January 27th
KIOW/KHAM Forest City Basketball at West Hancock 6:15 PM
Saturday, January 28th
KIOW Iowa State Men's Basketball at Vanderbilt 3 PM
KIOW Top of Iowa Conference Wrestling Finals following Iowa State Basketball
KHAM West Hancock Basketball at West Fork 6:15 PM
Monday, January 30th
KIOW Forest City Basketball at Hampton-Dumont 6:15 PM
KHAM North Iowa Basketball at West Hancock 6:15 PM
Tuesday, January 31st
KIOW Belmond-Klemme Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM
KHAM West Hancock/South Hamilton Wrestling at Manson 6 PM
KIOW West Virginia Men's Basketball at Iowa State following Forest City basketball
Wednesday, February 1st
KIOW Baylor University Women's Basketball at Iowa State 7:00 PM
Thursday, February 2nd
KHAM Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Basketball at West Hancock 6:15 PM
Friday, February 3rd
KIOW Bishop Garrigan Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM
KHAM Belmond-Klemme Basketball at West Hancock 6:15 PM
Saturday, February 4th
KIOW Iowa State Men's Basketball at University of Kansas 1:00 PM
KIOW/KHAM Sectional Wrestling Reports
:15 past the hour 2A from Algona
:30 past the hour 1A from Eagle Grove
:45 past the hour 1A from Nashua
:00 2A from Charles City
Monday, February 6th
KIOW Forest City Basketball at Lake Mills 6:15 PM
Tuesday, February 7th
KHAM West Hancock Basketball at Bishop Garrigan 6:15 PM
KIOW Regional Dual Meet Wrestling TBA 6:00 PM
Thursday, February 9th
KIOW North Union Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM
KHAM 1A Regional Basketball North Iowa Girls at Northwood-Kensett 7:00 PM
Saturday, February 11th
KIOW/KHAM District Wrestling Reports
:15 past the hour 2A District at Webster City
:45 past the hours 1A District at Lake Mills
:00 2A District at Iowa Falls
KIOW University of Oklahoma Men's Basketball at Iowa State 5:00 PM
KIOW 3A Regional Basketball Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Girls at Forest City 7:00 PM
KHAM 2A Regional Basketball Saint Ansgar Girls at Lake Mills 7:00 PM
KIOW 2A Regional Basketball Belmond-Klemme Girls at Central Springs 8:30 PM
