Sunday Talk With Senator Grassley on Work Visas

Q: What is an H-1B Visa?
A: An H-1B visa is a temporary, employment-based visa status for skilled foreign guest workers. Administered by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the H-1B program allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers for jobs requiring a college degree or equivalent experience. The fast-growth IT industry has a high concentration of guest workers using the program to obtain employment in the United States. In fiscal 2013, sixty percent of H-1B petitions approved were for workers in computer-related occupations.
Originally intended to complement the U.S. labor market by supplying foreign workers for skilled jobs that U.S. employers couldn’t fill with U.S. workers, Congress put an annual limit on the number of foreign workers who are able to secure an H-1B visa. This visa cap was designed to help prevent downward pressure on wages and to protect American workers from being displaced by cheaper foreign labor. The cap under current law is 65,000, not including 20,000 for students and numerous exceptions that in reality bump up the number of H-1B workers admitted each year tens of thousands higher. Last year, the government approved 315,857 H-1B petitions.
Contrary to popular misconception, employers are generally not required to demonstrate that no U.S. workers were available to do the job being offered to the H-1B worker. Nor do employers have to offer the job to an American even if they are equally or better qualified.
Q: Do you support efforts to raise the cap and expand the visa program?
A: Enhancing and expanding avenues for people to enter the country legally deserves support. However, increasing this visa program requires careful scrutiny. With loopholes baked into the program that harm American workers , it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to conclude what would happen if the threshold is raised to 195,000, as has been proposed in some bills. Rampant fraud weakens the integrity of this visa program. A 2008 federal audit of the H-1B program found brazen violations and examples of non-compliance, such as forged documents, workers not being paid promised wages and even ghost business locations and no evidence of business activity as outlined in the H-1B petitions.
As Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I led a congressional hearing in March to get the facts out on the table. Testimony from expert witnesses, including legal scholars, an American worker-whistleblower and an IT executive revealed stark differences of opinion on the need to expand the program. Clearly, employers want to run a prosperous business. They want to hire the best talent, but also pay the lowest possible wages to stay profitable.
Considering the systemic cases of fraud and abuse in the H-1B and other skilled worker visa programs, it’s clear that Congress and the federal bureaucracy need to tighten oversight and improve compliance before throwing more American workers out of work and lower-paid foreign guest workers under the bus. Evidence of program abuse shows that large outsourcing companies are exploiting these visa programs at the expense of American workers and muscling out smaller U.S. tech companies from participating at all in the programs. We must first fix what’s broken. A good look reveals plenty of fences to mend before creating new gateways for guest workers that displace skilled American workers and U.S. science and engineering graduates for good-paying jobs. Let’s start by adequately enforcing the nation’s employment and immigration laws before further undermining the opportunities available to American workers.
4 comments
Thank you for trying to protect Americans Senator Grassley!
It’s a shame that many senators are willing to turn and throw Americans under the bus for campaign cash!
Yes, thanks Senator Grassley and Senator Sessions. We do need to reform this program. Right now most of the H-1b visas are going to Offshore Outsourcing companies, and we know from public court documents and congressional testimony, that the Offshore Outsourcing companies never, ever, try to hire a local STEM or IT worker. Instead they exclusively use the H-1b, B-1, L-1 programs for all of their U.S. IT and STEM hiring.
The Offshore Outsourcing companies do not sponsor people for Green Cards or Citizenship. Therefore, most H-1b visas are going to people who will never be Americans citizens or create jobs in the U.S. as American entrepreneurs.
Yet Offshore Outsourcing companies are allowed, equal access to our H-1b, B-1 and L-1 visa programs.
Think about it, the Offshore Outsourcing companies entire business model is about displacing American workers, and moving whole departments overseas. Yet we allow them access to our H-1b, B-1, and L-1 Federal Government programs. It is outrageously idiotic, indeed would only make sense if we lived in the “Idiocracy”.
In the case of H-1b, Offshore Outsourcing companies stuff in an excess number of requests, thus forcing a lottery for the H-1b visas. But this has no affect on their business model. Because if H-1b worker A or B does not make it in, H-1b worker C will do just fine. Because they are all just trainees anyway (not, nowhere near, the best or the brightest).
And forcing the lottery limits the ability of legitimate businesses from having reliable access to the H-1b system. And grants a government provided monopoly on cheap STEM labor in the United States to the Offshore Outsourcing companies.
So reforming the H-1b system, by kicking the Offshore Outsourcing companies and 3rd party body-shops out of the program will eliminate the waste of H-1b visas and almost all of the fraud that has dogged this program. And make more H-1b visas directly available to business that (hopefully) will be able to (or required at least) attest that they actually look for local workers when attempting to fill a STEM or IT position in the United States.
When he does nothing , he is only helping NASSCOM in it’s objective.
This year NASSCOM , infosys and tcs will bring in another 85,000 people.
He has to read i squared act carefully and propose required amendments like a minimum salary of 1.5 times salary of average pay for that job, making it impossible for companies with >100 employees and with more than 50 percent employees on h1 to bring in any more h1bs for next 5 years or until their h1b employees are less than 30 percent of work force.
Most importantly , remove company sponsorship for EB2 and EB3, allow dual intent for F-1 visas and issue eb2 and eb3 to those who have completed masters or phd from USA with an IELTS score of 7.5 across all bands.and a job offer with appropriate pay. But I don’ think either grassly or schumer has so much of intelligence to think on these lines.
Chuck Grassley, you are a HERO to US workers, of all ethnicities, all age groups, all education levels, in all regions of the country!
It is awesome that you are now the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. I am a lifelong member of the Democratic Party. It is STUNNING how the members of the Democratic Party in the US House, the US Senate and the White House have betrayed US workers in favor of workers from foreign low cost labor centers. The H-1B visa is one example of the betrayal. The betrayal reaches all US workers. The Democratic Party leadership in the Congress and White House have made no secret of the fact that they believe foreign workers are their strategic constituency and US workers no longer interest the Democratic Party leadership.